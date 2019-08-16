Rat poison in sunflower oil: in Russia a new “food” state of emergency, already the victim
In the Russian Ulyanovsk 7 people hospitalized with bleeding after poisoning with sunflower oil. One of the victims died in the hospital. This is stated in the message Telegram-channel Mash.
“One of the adults is in critical condition, another man could not be saved. But doctors have found that connects all the patients. They upotrebi food sunflower oil is home-produced, purchased from a local businessman in the market. Presumably, the seeds of which did the butter have been poisoned with rat poison. Now for the life of people struggling doctors”, — is spoken in the message.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, this is not the first case of poisoning with rat poison in Russia for the last time. In may, in a working village Chany in Novosibirsk region 13 of second graders enrolled in a local high school, were hospitalized due to poisoning with rat poison.
