Rat poison in sunflower oil: in Russia a new “food” state of emergency, already the victim

| August 16, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Крысиный яд в подсолнечном масле: в России новое "пищевое" ЧП, уже есть жертвы

In the Russian Ulyanovsk 7 people hospitalized with bleeding after poisoning with sunflower oil. One of the victims died in the hospital. This is stated in the message Telegram-channel Mash.

“One of the adults is in critical condition, another man could not be saved. But doctors have found that connects all the patients. They upotrebi food sunflower oil is home-produced, purchased from a local businessman in the market. Presumably, the seeds of which did the butter have been poisoned with rat poison. Now for the life of people struggling doctors”, — is spoken in the message.

As he wrote, “FACTS”, this is not the first case of poisoning with rat poison in Russia for the last time. In may, in a working village Chany in Novosibirsk region 13 of second graders enrolled in a local high school, were hospitalized due to poisoning with rat poison.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.