“Rates will rise”: the expert is warned about a new jump in prices
In the winter of Ukrainians are waiting for the next rise in gas prices, said economic expert Alexander Okhrimenko.
“The gas price in winter will grow definitely, this is – an axiom. Therefore, gas tariffs for the population should be raised,” — he said in comments on channel 112 Ukraine.
However, he criticized the initiative of the NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine with a proposal of domestic consumers to buy gas at low summer price and use it during the heating season.
“The proposal of Naftogaz, which is absurd. It is unclear with whom the gas companies must sign contracts. Physically it can be done. We in the buckets we store the gas? The idea is good, but today it is Naftogaz to implement will not be”, — said Okhrimenko.
September will bring Ukrainians a lot of interesting changes. Students can learn from home schoolers forced to wear reflective vests, the products become more expensive and gas can be purchased at a bargain price.
What will change in Ukraine from September 1, read the material podrobnosti.ua.
Gas prices
Prior to September 25, Ukrainians will be able to buy gas for the whole winter – up to 25 thousand cubic meters. The price of this gas will remain a summer, that is low. In recent months, gas prices have fallen by a quarter due to favorable prices on the world markets. The average price of gas in Ukraine — about 6 hryvnias per cubic meter. Means, 25 thousand cubic meters will cost 150 thousand hryvnia. The gas price hike is expected to reach 15%, so that you can save up to 22.5 thousand.
The proposal to interested residents. To get the cheapest gas you can, if you contact customer center of your gas supply company to sign an additional contract and prepayment is required.
Member of the Committee on fuel and energy complex Andriy Gerus said that gas prices will no longer decline, but to accurately predict how rates will change in the next month, it is difficult.
The rise in price of products
Analysts have warned that Ukraine since September, will rise moloka 20-30 cents, the butter — a few hryvnia per kilogram.
The price of pork may rise to 50 hryvnia per kilogram. But the biggest rise in price of meat is coming by the winter: 15-20%.
Eggs will also rise in price. According to Alexey Doroshenko, due to the fact that they are sold cheaper cost. In addition, the chicken in the warm season rushes better than in the cold. Over a dozen pay about 26 USD.
Weather for vegetables were not the most favourable, so in September will go up tomatoes, onions and cabbage, 5%, and potatoes — 10-15%. All summer in the country had a high potato price in 2-2,5 times more than last year. The last time prices fell slightly, as brought to us a potato from Belarus.
Potatoes will cost 25 hryvnia, bow — 12, cabbage — 11, tomato — 45. Apples can grow in price by about 15%- 18 UAH.
Bread in September will start to go up, and in the same period prices rise by a quarter. By the end of autumn the rise in prices may be 15%. A loaf will cost about 16 hryvnia, pasta — up to 15.
Buckwheat according to various estimates, will rise in price from 20 to 40. Thus, in September the price will be about 25 hryvnia. This increase is due to the fact that the last time buckwheat became cheaper, and it is not planted fields.
New Ukrainian school
Since September begins a new academic year. Form, according to the decree Zelensky, will not be required. But without vaccination for classes will not be allowed, except that will have to learn remotely. By the way, about how to get to the child without vaccinations in school or kindergarten, we wrote in our article.
Younger students will have to go to school in reflectivejackets x, when it’s dark. Also, students can no longer fear humiliation: deuces to announce to the whole class will not be, but personally to the student. There will be no “Board of honor” — they say it divides children.
The same children who suffer, will be able to study under the individual plan. And the older classes will begin to study financial literacy.
Lessons can now carry not only the teachers, but also organizations and volunteers. It is also possible pedagogical patronage. Teachers will independently come to the students for lessons at his place of residence. It may be the child’s place of residence and the place of treatment or rehabilitation. Parents can apply for externship.
You can apply for an electronic student ticket for free travel on public transport. And parents with special applications will be able to track where exactly the child is.
From September 1 to 10% will raise the salary to workers of kindergartens, colleges and adult education. Queue higher pay to educators who last year did not raise the salary.
Drugsand the phone
From September on packages of drugs appear 2D codethat can be scanned. So you know, if the original drug. But first on the shelves, not all products will have this marking, because the pilot project. The mark will not have a foreign drugs. This app even makes the Ministry of economic development and trade of Ukraine.