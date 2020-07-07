Rating of the most expensive brands of Ukraine
The total value of fifty of the largest brands of Ukraine for the year grew by $ 100 million.
A journal Reporter made a rating of the 50 most expensive brands of Ukraine. The list published in No. 12.
The most expensive brand in Ukraine is the mobile operator Kyivstar, which is estimated to cost $251,7 million.
The top five includes Socket ($209,9 million), Darnitsa ($179,2 million), Morshinska ($177,5 million) and Privat ($171,5 million).
In the top twenty also included the New Post office, Ukrtelecom, Oschadbank, Citrus, Epicenter, Roshen, OLX and MAU.
As noted, despite the crisis, the value of the largest brands increased by $ 100 million to $ 1.8 billion.
Most of the growth in the food industry, beverage industry, retail and pharmaceuticals. For example, the company Darnitsa, compared to the year 2019, up from 4th to 3rd place in the ranking, increasing its brand value from $of 172.2 million to $179,2 million
The ranking includes only the brands created in Ukraine. When calculating the value of brands were taken into account key macroeconomic indicators of Ukraine (GDP, inflation), financial indicators of the companies-owners of brands and their advertising activity.
Meanwhile, the published rating of the most expensive brands in the world. Like a year ago it is headed by компанияAmazon, the cost of which increased by $132 billion to $415 billion.
