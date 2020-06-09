Rating of the most expensive players in the world at the moment: Ronaldo and Messi not in top 20
Kilian Mbappe
The international centre for sports studies (CIES Football Observatory) via its official website has identified the most expensive players in the world at the moment.
The ranking includes only players from top 5 European leagues – England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France.
Still the most expensive player is a striker “Paris Saint-Germain” Kilian Mbappe. However, compared to the beginning of the year transfer value of 21-year-old Frenchman fell from 265,2 259,2 million euros to million
Good stats for an attacking midfielder Manchester city Raheem Sterling is that the 25-year-old Englishman has maintained the second place ranking. Bad – Rahim fell to 29 million and is now worth 194,7 million euros.
A striking positive trend showed Trent Alexander-Arnold – wing defender of “Liverpool” “up” on 60.6 million euros, to 171,1 million Euro, which allowed the 21-year-old Englishman to climb to 4th place.
Also added to the cost of compatriot Trent Jadon Sancho. However, the positive dynamics of the 20-year-old midfielder of Borussia Dortmund is not as striking as the player of “Liverpool” – “all” +10.2 million, and now stands Jadon 179,1 million Euro, pushing out the top 3 Mohamed Salah.
It is noteworthy that the captain of “Barcelona” Lionel Messi and Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo not even in top 20. Argentinian – 21st and costs of 100.1 million euros, and Portuguese and is the 70-th (62,8 million).
Top 10 ranking.