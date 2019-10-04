Raw vegetables can harm the intestines
It is considered that vegetables need to eat raw certainly, however, scientists from the United States found that eating raw vegetables can damage the intestines. Related article was published in Nature Microbiology.
In the gut live microorganisms, which determine many of the targets health. The state of the intestinal microbiome, for example, the immune system, as well as many other important biological systems. There is every reason to believe that intestinal bacteria affect even psychological state.
Accordingly, people who care about your health, you need to maintain the intestinal microflora in good condition. How to do it? You should start with good nutrition, say the researchers from the University of California in San Francisco, which proved to consume boiled vegetables much more useful than raw.
“In raw vegetables often contain compounds that adversely affect the intestinal microflora. Under the action of these substances the germs are killed and the balance of the microbiome is disturbed, which is accompanied by a whole set of health risks. But eating cooked vegetables, as shown by experiments with rodents, on the contrary, allows to support the community of intestinal bacteria in a healthy way”, — the authors of the study.