Raynaud’s phenomenon: Scientists explain the eternally cold hands some people
There are several reasons constantly cold arms or legs in some people. The cause is not always blood circulation, according to Нuffingtonpost.
“Many people who have cold hands usually have normal blood flow in the major arteries of their arms and legs,” — said vascular cardiologist the cardiovascular center at the University of Michigan Jeffrey Barnes.
The reason for this may be the General state of health, says the doctor. People with cold hands can have Raynaud’s phenomenon. It is characterized by the blood vessels overreact to cold or emotional stress.
Accordingly, the fingers become icy, wrinkled look and turn pale or blush.
Raynaud’s phenomenon is little known, and its symptoms can seem minor, so people with them rarely go to the doctor.
Sometimes the phenomenon occurs as a result of Smoking, injury of the hands or feet, disease related to the arteries or carpal tunnel syndrome — a pathological condition that occurs due to compression of the median nerve in the wrist canal and cause pain, numbness and tingling in the fingers.
The phenomenon usually causes only discomfort and is not dangerous. But some people can have a pointed form, characterized by ulcers on the fingers.
“It is important to consult with your doctor about cold hands or feet, if you start to see sores on the skin or if the cold allows you to cook food, drive a car, dress, etc.”, says Barnes.