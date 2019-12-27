“Rayo Vallecano” was fined for insulting the Roman Zozulya fans
Roman Zozulya
Spanish football club Rayo Vallecano were punished for insulting the fans in the address of the attacker Albacete, Ukrainian Roman Zozulya.
It is reported by Sport Arena, citing Spanish media.
Now the Madrid club have to pay 18 thousand Euro fine and to spend the next two home matches in partially closed stands.
In addition, the second half of the match between Rayo Vallecano and Albacete will be played without spectators.
Date plays is still unknown.
We will remind, on December 15 the Spanish Segunda match between the teams Rayo Vallecano and Albacete (0:0) stopped after the first half and did not continue. The reason was insulting the fans in the address of Ukrainian Zozulya. Fans of “Rayo Vallecano” insulted the player, calling you a Nazi, in connection with which Albacete has decided not to go in the second half after the break.
The Ministry of foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on the authorities of Spain and the Royal Spanish football Federation to respond to the persecution of the football player and stated that “the shameful abuse of the so-called fans in tune with stamps [I”. Also Zozulya was supported by President Vladimir Zelensky.
In 2017, the cuckoo was supposed to be a player of Rayo Vallecano, but the transfer fell through because of threats of leftist fans of the club. They believe the Old “Nazi” because he helped the Ukrainian army.