Razumkov asked deputies not “to satisfy the physiological needs” in the hall
Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Dmitry Razumkov asked deputies not to eat, smoke, and “to satisfy the physiological needs” in a sessional hall.
He said this during a break between the consideration of bills, reports LB.ua.
“Hall of the Verkhovna Rada is not dining, this is not a Smoking area, including aykos. I haven’t seen in the hall of signs “ICOS-friendly”. So I appeal to all: in the hall of the Verkhovna Rada does not need to satisfy other physiological needs,” said Razumkov.
That last remark was a hint that appears before the video with the Deputy Ilya Kiva of the Pro-Russian faction OPSG, where he was captured when he was touching himself in the groin.
Another Deputy, Aleksandr Dubinsky of “public Servants” earlier it was noted that dined in the hall of Parliament from sudecka.
