Razumkov Harry Potter, Klitschko — the hobbit, Zelensky — Audrey Hepburn. What makes politicians a new application Gradient
The network is gaining popularity of app Gradient (Gradient), which determines the similarity of people with known celebrities.
“Country” has decided to find the star of “twins” among celebrities and historical figures for Ukrainian politicians. In a new flashmob was attended by President Vladimir Zelensky, his predecessor Petro Poroshenko, the leader of Radical party Oleg Lyashko, the mayor of the capital Vitaly Klitschko, and the new team see the head of the Office of the President Andriy Bogdan, the head of the Verkhovna Rada Dmitry Razumkov Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk.
Here are the results of the application was given to the stars in Ukrainian politics:
Zelensky, according to Gradient, similar to British actress and model of Hollywood’s Golden age, Audrey Hepburn. Apparently, the program is considered piercing eyes, striking facial features and a good angle.
The second attempt was also not found to Zelensky star double among men. The result is a resemblance to American pop diva Madonna.
Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk, according to Gradient, is the spitting image of Leonardo DiCaprio. Or not? That, perhaps, in this case, the business played a square type of face, beard and costume.
The head of the Office of the President Andrei Bogdan — English footballer of Irish descent Wayne Rooney. Star could easily score a goal from mid-field. It looks no less impressive than the party of Ukrainian politics in Saint-Tropez.
The head of the Verkhovna Rada Dmitry Razumkov similar to British actor Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter and got into the Guinness Book of records as the highest paid actor.
Arsen Avakov, has retained a high post in the Ministry of internal Affairs, similar to another artist from the Harry Potter red — haired actor Rupert Grinta, which became famous for the role of Ron Weasley. The similarity is quite ambiguous — but I decided to “Gradient”.
Even more extraordinary software program solution found by Petro Poroshenko.
The ex-President of Ukraine, who yesterday celebrated his 54th birthday — it turns out that the double of the handsome Orlando bloom from “Lord of the rings” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” Orlando bloom.
Vaguely, something in there, if you lose a few years and pounds. Oh, and remove your finger from the face: the actor does not hide his smile.
Ex-Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman, who recently invited the Ukrainians to join the flashmob “Autumn in the city”, similar to German footballer, midfielder of club “real Madrid” Toni Kroos.
However, in the process of converting Groisman had to change the color of hair and slightly animate facial expressions.
The leader of the party “Voice” Svyatoslav Vakarchuk similar to the Russian singer Yegor creed. Good hit of the program in terms of the popularity of artists among young people.
The mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko, who is fighting for his dominant place of the Kiev mayor, similar to Elijah wood, who played the role of Frodo Baggins in the trilogy “the Lord of the rings”. Now, very impressionable fans, once again watching a favorite movie can provide Klitschko in a new incarnation.
The leader of the Radical party, Oleg Lyashko program Gradient compared with the American actress and singer Anna Kendrick. However, this policy added the hair and put on earrings in the form of rings.
But the leader of “Batkivshchyna” Yulia Timoshenko’s program was somewhat flattered, removing the glasses, which covered part of the face, and hair coloring in copper. Well, just like Emma stone.
American actress most successful was after the movie “Student of easy virtue, “This stupid love”, the New spider-Man, “La La land”, “battle of the sexes” and “Mistress”. Maybe Yulia Tymoshenko, too, is to think about a film career.