Razumkov signed the law on support of the population and business in the conditions of the quarantine
Dmitry Razumkov signed the law “On amendments to some legislative acts of Ukraine aimed at ensuring additional social and economic guarantees in connection with the distribution of coronavirus disease (COVID-19)”.
This was reported by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada.
“The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmitry Razumkov in accordance with the requirements of the Constitution of Ukraine is signed at an extraordinary meeting of Parliament on 30 March, the law of Ukraine (the corresponding bill is registered under № 3275) on the support of the population and business under quarantine because of the spread of coronavirus. This Law has already been submitted for signature to the President of Ukraine” , — stated in the message.
In particular, the law “On amendments to some legislative acts of Ukraine aimed at ensuring additional social and economic guarantees in connection with the distribution of coronavirus disease (COVID-19)” contains the following key provisions:
medical and other workers engaged in the liquidation among the people of the disease coronavirus disease COVID-19, the Cabinet of Ministers shall establish a surcharge of up to 300% of salary, and for employees of social protection of the population, providing services to citizens in your home, up to 100% of salary;
— raised limits for groups of single tax payers physical persons — entrepreneurs: the first group — from 300 thousand UAH to 1 million UAH, the second group — from 1.5 to 5 million UAH, the third group with 5 to 7 million;
— transactions on import on customs territory of Ukraine of drugs, medical devices and equipment to counter COVID-19 and their deliveries are exempt from VAT;
— temporarily, until may 31, 2020, the excise tax is levied at the rate of 0 UAH per 1 liter of 100 percent alcohol from ethyl alcohol, which is used for the production of disinfectants;
— land charges and property tax are payable on March 1 to March 31, 2020;
— penalties for nonpayment or late payment of the single social contribution (ERU), failure to submit (untimely submission) reporting of payment of ERUs do not apply from 1 March to 31 may;
— during the quarantine, the participants of the case may participate in the hearing via videoconference outside the building using its own technical means;
— provides for the right of the court during the quarantine to take the decision to restrict access of persons not parties to the trial, at the hearing, if the participation in the hearing would pose a threat to the life or health of a person;
for the period of the quarantine prohibits the increase in the interest rate under the credit agreement;
— introduced rules for remote work of employees: the General rule of working time provided by the Code of labour laws of Ukraine, workers distribute the working time in its sole discretion, the execution of the remote operation does not entail any restriction of labour rights, reduction of salary;
— at the request of the employer will be paid benefits for partial unemployment, workers, not jobs, but their wages and working hours reduced by the employer (only for small and medium enterprises);
— continued payment of state aid to low-income families, other types of public assistance, disability pension for the period of quarantine.
for the period of quarantine, the government will have the right to set maximum prices for goods and epidemiological purpose and social products;
— the quarantine period, the local councils, their Executive committees will have the right to conduct remote meetings via videoconference or audio conference, the agenda of which can only include issues of urgent amendments to the local budget, and other issues regarding urgent works on liquidation of consequences of emergency situations or speedy elimination severe of emergencies caused by outbreaks, epidemics and pandemics;
journalists is guaranteed, as before, unimpeded movement on the territory of Ukraine, including in the areas where the emergency situation is declared.