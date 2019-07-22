Re the blackout: new York is more than 45 thousand people in the heat were without electricity
The Governor of new York Andrew Cuomo criticized the power company Con Edison after thousands of residents were without power in dangerously hot weather, on Sunday, July 21.
“We are going through this situation again and again, and they should be better prepared,” wrote Cuomo.
About 46 000 customers in new York were without electricity starting at 21:00. All because of the continuing heat and the heavy use of air conditioners, just a week after a transformer burned down, leaving nearly 75,000 people without electricity. Most point outages occurred in Brooklyn and Queens.
Con Edison restored electricity to nearly 13,000 people in Southeast Brooklyn, according to a statement released at 1:00 on Monday, July 22, but 40 000 people still remain without electricity.
Cuomo urged residents to check the health of their neighbors, especially the elderly who are at greater risk of diseases associated with heat.
The company Con Edison warned that in the affected areas has reduced voltage by 8% during the repair work, and urges residents to save energy and asks you to disable unnecessary devices.
Before the onset of the heatwave the management of the company warned of a possible power outage due to a massive use of air conditioners.
The city also ordered the Sunday office buildings to set thermostats no lower than 78 degrees (+25,5 Celsius) to reduce the load on the electrical network. A day earlier, the heat has canceled the celebration of the moon landing in 1969 to the times square and the festival under the open sky with the participation of football stars Megan Rapino and musician John Legend.