Read Kendall Jenner?

| July 30, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Tell what books chooses one of the most popular supermodels

Что читает Кендалл Дженнер?

I think we learned the secret of positive vibe supermodels Kendall Jenner — it’s all about the literature that she reads. The star chooses not science fiction and detectives and sort of guide happy life. At the moment the girl seized the most interesting remarks and excerpts from philosophical works of the monk Thit Nhat Chania as well as the collection called Things Are Looking Up, consisting of 52 beautiful cards. On the one hand each have a pattern created by an expert on images effect on happiness, on the other — a small text that helps the reader to let go of their problems and focus on the present moment.

