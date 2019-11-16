Read what the surprise today’s semifinal “Tanzu s with a stars”
At 21:00 on TV channel “1+1” will be the long-awaited semi-final “Tanzu s with a stars” at the end of which will be known the names of the finalists.
For the winner’s Cup while competing only four pairs, and the competition becomes even fiercer.
Leading to balcony which will meet after a couple of performances will be known to the actor, the coach of the “League of laughter” and star of TV series “PPC”, which will premiere soon on “1+1” — Stanislav Boklan. And singer Olya Polyakova, who took part in the first updated season “Tanzu s with a stars” will please viewers of his new song.
In the thirteenth live each of the pairs will demonstrate three rooms: one with a classic ballroom dance program, the second — together with one of the judges on the project, which will supply the choreography and the third is “Dance for life”. This time it will fulfill all pairs at the same time, before the “Show results”.
I wonder what the total will be a continuous dance improvisation for participants.
So, a couple of Vladimir Ostapchuk and Ilona hammer will dance a fiery freestyle for the popular hit Jennifer Lopez Get right along with the emotional judge of the project is Francisco Gomez. Can Vladimir, who was the only male among star participants, go through to the Grand final, will be announced very soon.
The most dramatic project a couple Ksenia Mishina and Jack the cat will demonstrate fusion under the unusual arrangement of the music of Peter Tchaikovsky from the ballet “the Nutcracker” — Dance of the sugar plum fairy. Along with a couple on the floor dance the black Swan prima ballerina Ekaterina Kuhar, who in the eleventh air took a call from Xenia.
“Catherine, remember the dance that I danced with Lisa Druzhinina? I would like to dance with you” — asked the actress to dancer, and symbolically gave Catherine a miniature tub. Women’s Argentine tango Xenia and Lisa live exchange partners delighted the audience and judges. Then the actress dropped the head of his partner in the tub with cold water.
Catherine left the offer unanswered.
“I accept your challenge, and see you on the dance floor in dancing with the judges” — agreed Kuhar.
Olympic medal winner Anna Rizatdinova together with his partner Alexander Prokhorov and Vlad Yama tango show, which for a couple was set by the judge of the project.
Victoria Bulitko and Dmitry Dikusar will come to the floor with the legendary choreographer Gregory Capcicum and will perform the waltz.
On the air “the return of the heroes” Victoria at the end of his speech, sat down on his knees Grigory Nikolaevich. People’s artist not confused and hinted that it was a very good maneuver: “After what happened, it is difficult to assess”.
According to the project rules, the judges assess only three members of the jury are not involved in the play.
Who of star parties will be able to pass on to the Superfinal, the viewers know already at 21:00.
The project is broadcasted continuously, because during the commercials, viewers have the opportunity to watch the backstage show on the official pages “Tanzu s with a stars” and “1+1” on Facebook, where the actor and star of “Sedanko. Vihidny” Alexander Popov broadcasts live.