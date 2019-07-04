Ready for the summer: girlfriend Cristiano Ronaldo lookbook swimwear collection

Now on yachts and beaches we’ll see Georgina Rodriguez only in bathing suits her design.

While Georgina Rodriguez resting on the boat along with Cristiano Ronaldo and children from the Cote d’azur, on sale new swimwear collection designed by the model together with brand Yamamay. The network also has the full lookbook of the line, whose creation was announced in mid-March. His main character was Georgina — one piece swimsuits and bikinis of different colors and forms, she demonstrates not worse than the popular clothes models. Note that Cristiano is also collaborating with this brand for the past several years.

