Ready to return at any price: the England forward stole Sturridge beloved dog (photo)
England striker Daniel Sturridge, known for playing for Manchester city, Chelsea and Liverpool, said that he had been kidnapped beloved dog. According to records from surveillance cameras, three unknown men wearing hoods broke in a rented 29-year-old football player at the vacation house in Los Angeles, breaking the back door.
Sturridge told about the incident to Instagram and asked for help to return the dog, for he was ready to pay any money.
“Listen, someone broke into my house in Los Angeles and stole my dog. If anyone knows who it could be, I’ll pay you any money, I’m serious.
I want to know who robbed me. I want to know what happened. I want to know why someone took my dog. I want to know why they took four bags from the top floor. I want to know what the hell is going on. How can I break into someone’s house in Los Angeles and pick up the dog? Are you crazy? You enter the house and take the dog back?
Somebody please find my dog, I’ll pay any money, however,” wrote Dani Sturridge.
The dog player’s name is Lucky Lucci. This is the Pomeranian. The dog even has a private account on Instagram with 3 thousand subscribers.
Sturridge rented house, which penetrated the attackers
The most stolen Pomeranian Lucky Lucci
We will remind that quite recently Sturridge won the “Liverpool” Champions League, but at the end of the season in connection with the completion of the term of the contract has left the club and is in the status of a free agent. The national team of England, he spent 26 matches and scored 8 goals.
Photo Getty Images
