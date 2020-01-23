Real estate Bank Avakov “saved” from the sale of his colleague
The Bank had to liquidate and give the money to depositors, but that didn’t happen
The property of the Bank, the Minister of internal Affairs Arsen Avakov from forced sale moved “future leader” of his firm. It is reported RBC-Ukraine, citing the investigation Bihus.info.
It is noted that this Bank during the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych it was introduced by the interim administration revoked the license and initiated liquidation proceedings. Since the Bank began to grow debts to depositors.
It had to liquidate and give the money to investors, but the District administrative court of Kiev cancelled the resolution of the national Bank on the revocation of Bank licenses and Bank returns back to the family property Avakov. Money to investors and do not return.
Reporters found that in the end of 2015, the company “Bio-M” Eugene Pilipenko from Bachmuth become customers of the Bank “Basis”, previously owned by the family Avakov.