“Real” for the first time in 15 years in the Champions League match did not cause any impact to the target (video)
Real Madrid put on his knees
Within the starting round of the group stage of the Champions League in “Parc de Prince” “Paris Saint-Germain” took 13-times winner of the Champions League/European Champions Cup – real Madrid.
Despite the fact that the teams were experiencing staff shortages – the disqualification was served, Neymar, Ramos and Nacho, was injured Cavani, Draxler, Mbappe, Kehrer, ISCO, Modric and Asensio – the match was bright and ended unconditional victory of owners 3:0.
Scored a double angel Di Maria,
Angel Di Maria
who helped Tom Meunier.
“Airplane” Tom Meunier
It is worth noting that the English referee Anthony Taylor in the disputed episodes took the side of the hosts and cancelled the two goals of guests. We will add that “real” first 15 years did not cause any impact to the target opponent.
In a parallel match of group A club Brugge and Galatasaray in Belgium played a dull 0-0 draw.