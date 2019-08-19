“Real” for the first time in 818 days ahead of Barcelona in the Spanish League (video)
In the first round of the Spanish La Liga real Madrid won a difficult victory over Vigo “Celta” 3:1.
The match was marked by the debut of the career straight red card Luka Modric,
Referee Javier Estrada is also included in the story
and great goal from long range Toni Kroos.
Given the loss of Barcelona to Bilbao Athletic (0:1), club “Santiago Bernabeu stadium” for the first time in 818 days ahead of the Catalans in the League.
The last time real Madrid were above Barca in the table at the end of season 2016/17, when a team of Zinedine Zidane became the champion of the country.
Since then, the “Blancos” several times and had an equal number of points with “blaugranas” in the Example.
Highlights of the game – the official translator of the Spanish La Liga.