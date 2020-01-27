“Real” for the first time in a hundred days single-handedly led the table of the championship of Spain
Thanks to a late goal Nacho real Madrid in the framework of the 21st round of La Liga snatched victory in the away match against “Valladolid” – 1:0.
Given the misfiring Barcelona in Valencia (0:2), the team of Zinedine Zidane topped the standings of the championship of Spain, which happened for the first time in 100 days.
At the moment, “creamy” have in their Arsenal 46 points ahead of the Catalans 3 points.