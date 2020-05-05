Real Madrid ahead of Barcelona and Liverpool among the most beautiful emblems in the world (photos)
May 5, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Authoritative Spanish newspaper Marca have made a list of the 10 most beautiful logos in the world. The survey involved more than 10 million people.
In the end, by a large margin the nomination unexpectedly won the Moroccan club “Raja Casablanca”, for the logo which voted 3.1 million respondents.
Second place went to the Egyptian “al-Ahly” from Cairo. And rounded out the podium of the Brazilian “Fluminense”.
Top 10 emblems:
- Raja Casablanca (Morocco) – 3.1 million votes
- Al Ahly (Egypt) – 2.7 million
- Fluminense (Brazil) – 169,1 thousand
- Real (Spain) – 134,1 thousand
- Fenerbahce (Turkey) – 76,4 thousand
- Liverpool (England) – 75,8 thousand
- Barcelona (Spain) – 74,9 thousand
- Colo Colo (Chile) – 66,8 thousand
- CSKA (Russia) – 42,8 thousand
- Besiktas (Turkey) – 34.4 thousand
It is worth noting that in the top 50 of this ranking did not get any Ukrainian club.