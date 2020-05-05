Real Madrid ahead of Barcelona and Liverpool among the most beautiful emblems in the world (photos)

May 5, 2020 | Sport

"Реал" опередил "Барселону" и "Ливерпуль" в рейтинге самых красивых эмблем в мире (фото)

Authoritative Spanish newspaper Marca have made a list of the 10 most beautiful logos in the world. The survey involved more than 10 million people.

In the end, by a large margin the nomination unexpectedly won the Moroccan club “Raja Casablanca”, for the logo which voted 3.1 million respondents.

Second place went to the Egyptian “al-Ahly” from Cairo. And rounded out the podium of the Brazilian “Fluminense”.

Top 10 emblems:

  1. Raja Casablanca (Morocco) – 3.1 million votes
  2. Al Ahly (Egypt) – 2.7 million
  3. Fluminense (Brazil) – 169,1 thousand
  4. Real (Spain) – 134,1 thousand
  5. Fenerbahce (Turkey) – 76,4 thousand
  6. Liverpool (England) – 75,8 thousand
  7. Barcelona (Spain) – 74,9 thousand
  8. Colo Colo (Chile) – 66,8 thousand
  9. CSKA (Russia) – 42,8 thousand
  10. Besiktas (Turkey) – 34.4 thousand

It is worth noting that in the top 50 of this ranking did not get any Ukrainian club.

