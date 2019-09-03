“Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain” exchanged goalkeepers
September 3, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
The goalkeeper of “Paris St Germain” Alphonse Areola moved to real Madrid on the rights of the annual rent, in foreclosure, according to the official website of the club of Madrid. In turn, the goalkeeper of real Madrid keylor Navas has become a player of PSG, the official website of the Parisians.
It is noted that PSG will pay Madrid for Navas 15 million euros. For 3 years in the Paris club goalkeeper of the national team of Costa Rica will earn 18 million euros.