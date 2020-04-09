Real Madrid announced the reduction of salaries in the club
Real Madrid announced the reduction of salaries in the club in connection with a pause due to pandemic coronavirus.
The reduction in salaries accepted by all football players, basketball players and coaches of the “Royal club” and the members of the management, reported on the official website of real Madrid.
Salaries will be reduced by 10-20% depending on the fate of the remaining part of the season, said the press service.
The draw of La Liga was suspended because of a pandemic coronavirus, like almost all sporting events in the world.
To date, in the Example played 27 rounds. Leader in the standings, “Barcelona” scored 58 points. Real Madrid is in second place behind the Catalans on 2 points.