Real Madrid – Arsenal: where to watch match of the International Champions Cup
On the battlefields of Europe, North America and Asia continues international Champions Cup — a prestigious tournament involving leading clubs from top five European leagues.
Two superduel will be held in the United States. In at Landover (Maryland) will meet real Madrid and Arsenal. The duel with the team of Zinedine Zidane Arsenal fit perfectly, winning both previous meetings of the International Cup, “Bavaria” (2:1) and Fiorentina (3:0). But they, by contrast, started the tournament poorly, losing to the same “Bavaria” — 1:3.
In Kansas city (Missouri) will play “Bavaria” and Italian “Milan”. For “ROSO of nerri” this is the first game in the International Cup, but they are, as mentioned above, lost to Arsenal (1:2) and beat real Madrid (3:1).
Another match will be played in Arlington (Georgia), where Atletico Madrid will face Mexican “Guadalajara”, in the two previous matches in the tournament, the victim of the defeat against Fiorentina (1:2) and “Benfica” (0:3).
The international Champions Cup
24 July (Wednesday)
Real Madrid — Arsenal 02:00 “Match-TV”, “Setanta Sport”
“Bavaria” — “Milan” 04:00 “Match-TV”, “Setanta Sport”
