Real Madrid claimed a comeback draw in the Champions League, losing to the offender Dynamo 0:2 (video)

The Brugge players happy with the result

Filled only 2/3 “Santiago Bernabeu” Madrid “real” in the second round of the group stage of the Champions League took the offender Dynamo Kiev – Brugge and 39 minutes, lost 0:2 and scored a double, Emmanuel Bonaventure.

However, in the second half of the meeting “Royal club” thanks to goals from captain Sergio Ramos (55th minute) and Casemiro (85) managed to escape from defeat – 2:2.

Sergio Ramos and Casemiro

However, the draw and real Madrid put itself in a difficult strategic position at the exit from the group of “Blancos” is located in standings on last place with only 1 point.

Given away victory “Paris St Germain” over “Galatasaray” (1:0), it seems the fight will be only for second place in the group.

Review the match “real” – “Bruges” – on the website of the official broadcaster of the tournament.

