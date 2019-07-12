Real Madrid decided on the final amount you are willing to pay for Pogba
Paul Pogba
Real Madrid is willing to pay for a player “Manchester United” the Field Pogba 150 million euros, including bonuses, according to Marca.
In any case, real Madrid is counting on the fact that the Frenchman willing to go to the Spanish championship.
Moreover, the club “Santiago Bernabeu” has made an official inquiry about champion-2018.
Note that the “Manunited” wants to get Pogba 170 million.
Last season, Pogba has taken part in 47 matches for Manchester United, scoring 16 goals and making 11 assists.