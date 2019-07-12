Real Madrid decided on the final amount you are willing to pay for Pogba

| July 12, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

"Реал" определился с конечной суммой, которую готов выложить за Погба

Paul Pogba

Real Madrid is willing to pay for a player “Manchester United” the Field Pogba 150 million euros, including bonuses, according to Marca.

In any case, real Madrid is counting on the fact that the Frenchman willing to go to the Spanish championship.

Moreover, the club “Santiago Bernabeu” has made an official inquiry about champion-2018.

Note that the “Manunited” wants to get Pogba 170 million.

Last season, Pogba has taken part in 47 matches for Manchester United, scoring 16 goals and making 11 assists.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.