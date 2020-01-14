Real Madrid equalized against Barcelona in the number of titles in the club’s history
Real Madrid
Barcelona lost the Spanish super Cup, losing the semi-final match, “Atletico” 2:3.
On the contrary, real Madrid won the final in the same “Atletico” (0:0 on a penalty 4:1) and in 11-th time became the winner of the super Cup.
Thus, the “Royal club” caught up with “Barcelona” won on the trophies of both clubs, they became for 91. To 11 Times the “real” added the 33 title of national champion, 19 – Cup of Spain. In addition, they have won 13 times League Champions, 7 times won the FIFA Club world Cup, he won 4 European super Cup, 2 UEFA Cup and once the Cup Eva Duarte Cup and the Spanish League.
Among the achievements of the Catalans – 26 victories in the Spanish League, 30 in the Copa del Rey and 5 in the Champions League, 13 in the Spanish super Cup 2 Spanish League Cup. 5 – super Cup, 3 – Cup Eva Duarte, a 4 – Cup winners ‘ Cup and 3 Fairs Cup.
We add that under the leadership of current head coach Zinedine Zidane real Madrid won the 10th trophy. This is the second result in the history of the Madrid club after Miguel muñoz (14 trophies).