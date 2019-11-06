Real Madrid — Galatasaray online video goals of the match of the Champions League
Wednesday, November 6 at the famous stadium “Santiago Bernabeu” in Madrid in the group stage of the Champions League will face Spanish “real” and Turkish “Galatasaray” (beginning at 22:00).
As you know, the team of Zinedine Zidane started in the European Cup tournament badly, failing away with PSG (0:3) and not being able to win at home against club Brugge (2:2). And away success on the field of “Galatasaray” (1:0) two weeks ago we made some changes to the tournament proceedings of the Royal club to have lifted the Champions League in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018 (the “PSG” — 9 points, real Madrid — 4, Brugge — 2, Galatasaray — 1). Not surprisingly, the day of the game not someone else’s “real” edition of Marca came out with the unambiguous headline: “Victory or defeat”.
By the way, the statistics of guest meetings of Galatasaray before the game in Madrid just looked appallingly in the last 18 European matches in the fields of rivals, the latter has suffered 14 defeats, having achieved only four draws (in the last six meetings, the Turks did not score a single goal!). No wins since 2012, when Germany was beaten “Shalke” — 3:2.
For goals in the match real Madrid — Galatasaray online you will be able to follow on the website “FACTS” in this news.
.
Photo Getty Images
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter