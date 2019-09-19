Real Madrid has agreed with PSG record transfer Mbappe – media
While Mbappe lucky Neymar, but the situation may change
Forward “Paris Saint-Germain” and the French team Kilian Mbappe in the winter can move to real Madrid, according to El Chiringuito.
According to the source, the “Royal club” has already agreed with PSG, the transfer amount 20-year-old Frenchman, who will make a record 225 million euros.
In addition, the contract provides for the Parisian club 50 million euros in bonuses.
With Kilian Madrid also agreed, the newspaper notes.
Mbappe will get in Madrid of about 35 million euros per year. This amount may increase by another 5 million due to bonuses.
Last season the world champion has played for PSG 29 matches in Ligue 1, scored 33 goals and gave 11 assists.
This season he played for the club 3 game in which he scored one goal and recorded one assist.
Currently Mbappe recovering from injury.
Recall, a record transfer in football history is the transfer of Neymar from Barcelona to PSG. For the Brazilian Parisians have posted 222 million Euro.