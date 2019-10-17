Real Madrid have opened in Ukraine, another sports school
“Real” in partnership with “the Epicenter for children” in Ukraine opened another socio-sports school Foundation of Madrid “real” – in the town of Irpin, Kyiv oblast and in several settlements of Khmelnitsky region, reports football.ua.
The schools will engage in 355 children aged 6 to 17 years from socially disadvantaged families (with the risk of marginal status through difficult family circumstances, without means of existence, orphans and children from large families).
School Fund “real Madrid” in Irpen (135 pupils) will work on the basis of three secondary schools №2, №3 and №17, in the Khmelnytskyi region (220 pupils) in secondary schools Skarzhyntsi S. and S. Ruzhychanka and in Khmelnytskyi humanitarian-pedagogical Academy.
Education in schools free. Pupils of schools provided with food, sports equipment and form.
In addition, pupils will be able to attend football matches and training ground of real Madrid, to play with peers – pupils of the club “real”.
Note that the event was attended by Director of institutional relations of the Foundation “real Madrid”, the club legend Emilio butragueño, as well as the former player of real Madrid Claude Makelele.
Recall that the first social-sports school “the real world” opened in Ukraine in October last year in Ternopil.