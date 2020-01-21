Real Madrid have signed 18-year-old Prodigy 30 million euros
Reinier BOM Jesus
Real Madrid on its official website announced the transfer of the talented attacking midfielder Brazilian “Flamengo” Reinier Jesus.
The transfer amount of 30 million euros.
It is noteworthy that the contract was signed the next day after Raniero under the age of 18.
The agreement will be valid until the summer of 2026.
It is assumed that in the current season, the Brazilian will play for the second team of “real” – “Castilla”.
Last season Ranger took part in 15 matches in the “Flamengo”. On account midfielder 6 goals and 2 assists. Also in the asset Raniera 10 matches for Brazil U-17 where he scored 5 goals.
Note that one Brazilian BOM Jesus already played in Europe for Manchester city is playing Gabriel Jesus, who began to play in his homeland for Palmeiras.