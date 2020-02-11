Real Madrid is the club losing the last two transfer campaigns
Real Madrid
Over the past two transfer Windows (summer and winter 2019-2020) real Madrid is recognized as the club with the worst transfer balance in European football, according to the CIES Football Observatory.
Real spent on acquiring new players 330 million euros, having received the income from the sale of their players only 149 million Negative balance amounted to 181 million euros.
Surprisingly, in second place is rookie of the English Premier League season 2019/20 – Aston Villa, currently struggling for survival. The figure of Birmingham people – minus 169 million euros.
The three of leaders with a dubious indicator complements “Barcelona” with a score of 166 million.
Note, in the top 20 with a negative balance of 8 clubs present in the Premier League that 6 – Italian Serie a 3 – Bundesliga 2 – Spanish La Liga and 1 in French League 1.
Income/Expense Balance (million euros)
- Real 330/149 -181
- Aston Villa 172/3 -169
- Barcelona 288/122 -166
- Manchester United 244/93 -151
- Tottenham Hotspur 204/63 -141
- Monaco 211/90 -121
- Интер235/124 -111
- Juventus 235/141 -94
- Fiorentina 137/44 -93
- Hertha 117/25 -92
- Arsenal 164/79 -85
- Brighton 88/4 -84
- Manchester City 161/80 -81
- Napoli 196/116 -80
- Sheffield United 80/3 -77
- Bologna 96/25 -71
- Parma 77/6 -71
- Bayern 143/75 -68
- Bayer 103/38 -65
- West Ham United 126/61 -65
At the opposite pole is located in the Chelsea, which is a leader in the transfer balance over the last 2 transfer window – 205 million euros.
Income/Expense Balance (million euros)
- Chelsea 250/45 205
- Benfica 230/64 166
- Ajax 201/64 137
- Sporting 121/29 92
- RB Salzburg 103/28 75
- Lille 168/99 69
- Hoffenheim 134/65 69
- Sampdoria 99/42 57
- Eindhoven 98/42 56
- Empoli 70/20 50
- Paranaense 52/2 50
- Crystal Palace 56/10 46
- Dinamo Zagreb 51/5 46
- Swansea 47/21 46
- Genk 86/42 44
- Sampdoria 105/64 41
- Genoa 83/43 40
- Bordeaux 55/18 37
- Saint-Etienne 51/15 36
- Stuttgart 56/23 33