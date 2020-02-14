Real Madrid is willing to pay for Argentine striker 111 million euros
Lautaro Martinez
Real Madrid is actively interested in the forward “Intera” Lautaro Martinez.
Spanish Grand can activate the option to purchase the Argentine player, paying the compensation, the components 111 million euros, according to isport.ua with the reference to TyC Sports.
According to the source, they also prepared a generous offer for the 22-year-old Martinez. Can offer him a contract for 14 million euros per year.
This season Martinez in 20 appearances in Serie A, scoring 11 goals.