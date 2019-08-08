Real Madrid is willing to pay for Neymar 120 million euros, and “to pay” the best player in the 2018 world Cup
August 8, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Neymar
The “real” suggested “Paris St Germain” for the transfer of striker Neymar 120 million euros and a free transfer to PSG best player of the last world Cup, Croat Luka Modric, reports Sport.es.
Thus, the cost of the transfer of the Brazilian star is estimated at 180 million euros, which corresponds to the transfer value of the player, according to transfermarkt.
Itself Neymar will be offered a five-year contract with a salary of 25 million euros per season, according to “Soviet sport”, citing Goal.com.
In the season-2018/19 27-year-old Brazilian has played 28 matches in the Champions of France, scored 23 goals and gave 13 assists.
Recall, the Paris club acquired him from Barcelona in 2017 for 222 million euros.
