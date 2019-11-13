Real Madrid is willing to pay for the transfer Mbappe astronomical sum, media
Kilian Mbappe
Real Madrid ready to break the world transfer record for the signing of striker “Paris Saint-Germain” and the French team Kilana Mbappe, says eurosport.ru citing Le Parisien.
33-time Champions, Spain are willing to pay for 20-year-old world champion 400 million euros, says the publication.
However, the first to implement this deal, real Madrid would need to sell several of their players.
The current contract with PSG Mbappe valid until the summer of 2023.
This season, the striker has played for the Parisians 11 matches in all competitions, scoring 9 goals and made 4 assists.
Now transfer record belongs to PSG in 2017 Parisians bought Neymar from Barcelona for 222 million euros.