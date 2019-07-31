Real Madrid lost the next match of pre-season training (video)

| July 31, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Loading...

"Реал" проиграл очередной матч предсезонной подготовки (видео)

Zidane may not be pleased with the results “real”

In Munich passed the semi-finals of the Audi Cup.

London Tottenham defeated real Madrid 1:0 – goal scored by the leader of the “spurs” Harry Kane.

Note that in games pre-season real did not win a single match – the team of Zinedine Zidane, alternately lost to Bayern 1:3, Atletico Madrid 3:7 and “Tottenham”.

In this unfavourable background, the only success of the “real” can be called a draw against Arsenal 2:2 (penalties 3:2).

Today they will play in the match for 3rd place against Fenerbahce, where his semifinal match lost to Bayern 1:6.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.