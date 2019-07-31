Real Madrid lost the next match of pre-season training (video)
Zidane may not be pleased with the results “real”
In Munich passed the semi-finals of the Audi Cup.
London Tottenham defeated real Madrid 1:0 – goal scored by the leader of the “spurs” Harry Kane.
Note that in games pre-season real did not win a single match – the team of Zinedine Zidane, alternately lost to Bayern 1:3, Atletico Madrid 3:7 and “Tottenham”.
In this unfavourable background, the only success of the “real” can be called a draw against Arsenal 2:2 (penalties 3:2).
Today they will play in the match for 3rd place against Fenerbahce, where his semifinal match lost to Bayern 1:6.
