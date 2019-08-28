Real Madrid not signed captain “Manchester city” because of addiction to alcohol, media
David Silva
The President “real” Florentino Perez in 2010 was going to pay 30 million pounds for the midfielder, at that time, Valencia David Silva, reports The Sun.
However, the transfer was sensationally cancelled “Galacticos” after concerns had been raised about the alleged “heavy drinking” and “partying” lifestyle of the player.
“The President of real Madrid Perez was very interested in the midfielder, at that time – Valencia David Silva. The club wanted to see a player in the locker room of the club immediately after the game against Valencia.
However, after Perez learned that the Spaniard has addiction to alcohol and parties, then refused to pay for the player”, – quotes the edition source.
Recall, Silva moved from Valencia to Manchester city in 2010-m to year and is now captain of the bulls. The amount of the transfer amounted to 36.6 million euros.
In the last round David in the fight against “Bournemouth” (3:1) played his four hundredth match for MS, becoming one of the greatest players in the club’s history.