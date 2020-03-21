Real Madrid ready to sell its 70 million acquisition violated the quarantine
Luka Jovic
Guide Madrid “real” is extremely annoying the fact that the striker Luka Jovic violated the rules of quarantine and returned home to Serbia, despite the fact that was supposed to be in Spain for 14 days.
The “real” allowed the player to go home, to celebrate the birthday of his girlfriend, model Sophia Milosevic, but was very indignant that, while in Serbia, the forward broke the local rules of the 28 day quarantine, out on the street.
In turn, the President of Serbia Alexander survived were threatened with arrest Jovic, who broke many regulations by the government to combat coronavirus.
Because of the actions Jovic real ready to sell the player and will offer him to interested clubs, according to isport.ua.
Note that the striker moved to Madrid, the club of the “Eintracht” in the summer of 2019 for 70 million euros. This season he played for the “Royal club” in 24 games in all competitions, scoring two goals.