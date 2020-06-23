Real Madrid refuses to play in England for the return match 1/8 finals of the Champions League against Manchester city
June 23, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Champions League
Guide Madrid “real” insists not to hold a return match 1/8 finals of the Champions League against Manchester city in England, according to xsport.ua with reference to The Athletic.
According to the source, in the “Real world” dissatisfied epidemiological situation in the UK, and also the fact that all players of the club will have to go with visual observation in the form of a two-week quarantine.
So in the “Real world” I propose to postpone the match against “Syria” in Lisbon, which will host all other Champions League matches starting from the quarterfinals.
We will remind, in the first leg in Madrid, guests won 2:1.