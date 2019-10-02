Real Madrid set a club record in the Champions League
Real Madrid
On the eve of the “real” failed on “Santiago Bernabeu” to win over Brugge in the second round of the group stage of the Champions League. The match ended in a draw 2:2.
Thus, taking into account the result of the first match of the “Blancos” in Paris against the “Paris Saint-Germain” (0:3), real Madrid set a club record in the Champions League – the team has not won at least once in two starting matches of the season in the Champions League.
Also the “Royal club” has set another record – for the first time in its history, conceded at least two goals in three European matches in a row on the “Bernabeu” in the season 2018/19 real Madrid in the 1/8 finals lost in Madrid “Ajax” (1:4), and in the last match of the group stage 3 goals conceded to the Moscow CSKA (0:3).
After 2 rounds of group round of the “real” divides last place of group A with Galatasaray, both clubs 1 point.