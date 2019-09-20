Real Madrid Zidane will pay a record amount of penalty in case of his dismissal, media
The Zinedine is something to think about
This season, real Madrid suddenly started mediocre in four League matches real have already lost 4 points in the games against mediocre opponents in the draw against Valladolid (1:1) and “Villarreal” (2:2).
Launched in the group stage of the Champions League the team of Zinedine Zidane and does embarrass in Paris, missing from “Paris St Germain” 3 unanswered goals.
The fans of real Madrid is not forgotten and the historic defeat of compatriots from Atletico Madrid in a friendly match on the eve of the season (3:7).
The chair under Zidane rocked.
According to Sport.es, in the case of dismissal of a specialist French club “Santiago Bernabeu” will have him to pay a penalty in the amount of 80 million euros gross.
In this part of the sum, namely 39 million, will be all put wages Zidane (13 million per year contract for another 3 years), and the remaining amount of Spanish taxes.
Earlier, Jose Mourinho said he was ready again led real Madrid.