Real Sociedad moved ahead of “Barcelona” and “real” first place in the championship of Spain (video)

"Реал Сосьедад" потеснил "Барселону" и "Реал" с первого места в чемпионате Испании (видео)

In the framework of the 13th round of Spanish La Liga real Sociedad took former club Ukrainian Andrey Lunin – “leganés”.

Match in the pouring rain at the stadium “Anoeta” in San Sebastian ended in a draw 1:1.

The account was opened at the 63rd minute the hosts scored Mikel Merino 1:0.

However, 15 minutes later, substitute Moroccan footballer guests Youssef al-Nasiri of a spectacular blow to the head drove the ball into the goal Alex Remiro and set the final score 1:1.

Sociedad have lost 2 very important points in the duel with the team trailing in the standings. But one points to the Basques was enough to single-handedly lead the championship – Txuri-urdinak one point ahead of Barcelona and his mates from Madrid.

It is necessary to add that Barca and real have played 2 games less.

Highlights of the match real Sociedad – “Leganes” – the official website of La Liga.

