Real Sociedad moved ahead of “Barcelona” and “real” first place in the championship of Spain (video)
In the framework of the 13th round of Spanish La Liga real Sociedad took former club Ukrainian Andrey Lunin – “leganés”.
Match in the pouring rain at the stadium “Anoeta” in San Sebastian ended in a draw 1:1.
The account was opened at the 63rd minute the hosts scored Mikel Merino 1:0.
However, 15 minutes later, substitute Moroccan footballer guests Youssef al-Nasiri of a spectacular blow to the head drove the ball into the goal Alex Remiro and set the final score 1:1.
Sociedad have lost 2 very important points in the duel with the team trailing in the standings. But one points to the Basques was enough to single-handedly lead the championship – Txuri-urdinak one point ahead of Barcelona and his mates from Madrid.
It is necessary to add that Barca and real have played 2 games less.
Highlights of the match real Sociedad – “Leganes” – the official website of La Liga.