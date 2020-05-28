“Real” suggests “Manchester United” for Pogba already four players
Paul Pogba
Real Madrid will not lose hope still to drag on “Santiago Bernabeu” midfielder “Manchester United” and Russian national team France Field Pogba.
The chances of “Blancos” is slightly increased after the information that from the race for the 27-year-old champion of the 2018 FIFA world fell with their main concurent – Juventus.
However, the financial crisis, which came in football in the coronavirus, the company most likely will not allow real Madrid to pay, “the red devils” live 89 million pounds, which the club from old Trafford praised their leader.
In this situation, real Madrid is looking for alternative options.
According to the Sun they are ready to offer Pogba for four of their players – James Rodriguez, Lucas Vasquez, Martin Ødegaard and ex-player “Manchester city” Mariano Diaz.
In season 2019/20 Paul has played for “Manunited” 8 matches, on account of his two assists. A large part of the season, the midfielder missed because of problems with the ankle.