“Real” summer’s going to sell the third team media

April 21, 2020
Gareth bale and James Rodriguez
Real Madrid in the coming transfer window is going to get rid of six players.
First and foremost, the club intends to get rid of Midfielders Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez, according xsport.ua with reference to AS.
Also plan to sell Lucas vázquez, Mariano Diaz, Alvaro Odriozola and Nacho Fernandez.
From acquisitions – in the plans of real Madrid signing a striker “Borussia” Erling Holland and midfielder “Manchester United” the Field Pogba.