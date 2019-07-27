Real wages in Ukraine exceeded pre-crisis level, — NBU
The level of real wages in Ukraine have risen above pre-war. This was announced by the national Bank in the July Inflation report. In addition to wages, increased productivity.
The rate of growth of real incomes of Ukrainians have increased significantly since the beginning of the year. Wage levels rose above pre-crisis 2013. Labor productivity also increased, but the pace of growth so that the yield rates of wage growth.
The National Bank believe the increase in real wages is a normal phenomenon on the stage of the renewal in the post-crisis period. Recall that in 2014 and 2015, there has been a sharp fall in incomes of Ukrainians.
Among the main factors influencing the growth of salaries, experts noted:
- the increase in migration flow;
- raising the minimum wage from 2017;
- the mismatch between demand and supply of labour.
The average nominal wage full-time employee in may of 2019 was 10 of 239 USD. Most gave the inhabitants of Kiev. Their income reached 15 157 USD. Less paid to residents of Chernivtsi region, about 7820 hryvnia.