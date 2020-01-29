Real wages in Ukraine increased significantly
The average nominal wage of regular workers of enterprises, institutions and organizations of Ukraine in December 2019 12264 amounted to UAH, which is by 16.0% more compared to December 2018. About it reports RBC-Ukraine with reference to the State statistics service of Ukraine.
According to the statistical Agency, real wages (adjusted for inflation) in December 2019 to December last year increased by 11.3%.
It is worth noting that in December the payouts significantly above the average for the year and the December nominal wages are not indicative of the overall situation.
The highest monthly wage in December was in Kiev UAH 18869, the lowest — in Chernihiv region — 8851 UAH. In most areas, the salary ranges from 10000 to 11000 UAH.
Most get a salary in the area of “Financial and insurance activities” — 22198 UAH, the lowest — “health and social care provision” — 8505 UAH and “Temporary accommodation and food” — 7280 UAH.