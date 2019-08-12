Reasons to abandon the use of salt called experts
Doctors advise to refrain from eating salt or at least minimize its consumption. Otherwise, similar food habit impact on human health.
Salt has a huge impact on the body, some don’t even realize how harmful this product, including, dulled sense of taste. Also, when buying the next pack you should carefully read the information posted on it.
According to doctors, salt contains anti-caking additives, and this can harm the body. These substances are provocateurs allergies, cause accumulation of toxins. Salt intake often leads to a jump in blood pressure. It accumulates in the walls of blood vessels, causing the appearance of spasms. As a result, the person develops hypertension, increases the risk of a stroke and other similar diseases.
In addition, the use of salt delays liquid in the organism. This leads to kidney problems and dysfunction of the urinary system, people always want to drink, and his brain gradually slows down.