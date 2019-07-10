Rebrov and Stakhovsky became the godfathers (photo)
The strongest tennis player of Ukraine Sergiy Stakhovsky (136th in the world) and his wife Anfisa dubbed her third child, a son Alex, born in April of this year.
The godfather of the baby was the famous ex-player “Dynamo” and national team of Ukraine, and nowadays the head coach of the Hungarian “Ferencvaros” Sergey Rebrov. In the photo published in Instagram Stachowski, newly made friends was captured during the memorial ceremony.
By the way, besides Alex, Sergey and Anfisa Stachowska raising two children, five-year and three-year Taisia Nicephorus.
Photo Instagram
