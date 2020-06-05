Rebrov is ready to lead Dynamo – agent
Serhiy Rebrov
The agent chief coach of the Hungarian “Ferencvaros” of Serhiy Rebrov Sandor Varga commented that Rebrov is one of major candidates on a post of the main trainer of Kiev “Dynamo”.
“Indeed, in addition to Kiev “Dynamo” candidates for Sergei Rebrov called a few clubs, including from England, Saudi Arabia, and China. Several times contacted the President of “Fenerbahce” (Ali yıldırım koç – approx. LB.ua). In Turkey remember him well, he played there, they follow the coaching success Rebrov,” said the agent in an interview Meta-ratings.com.ua.
While Varga noted that despite the fact that his client’s contract with the “Ferencvaros” is valid for another 3 years, Rebrov is ready to consider other options.
“He (ribs – approx. LB.ua) happy in Budapest, next to him, his family and the club is also pleased with his work. However, in the coaching career is never far in the future to make. And we are pleased that its services are of interest.
Offer from “Dynamo”? It was not, but we are polite people and can be considered as any other proposal. As for the Dynamo, neither I nor Sergey do not lose touch with his native club, we keep in touch with the family of Surkis. In February I was in Kiev at the match “Dinamo”, we talked, met with Leonid Buryak” – summed up the Varga.
After 26 rounds of “ferencváros” leads the standings of the championship of Hungary ahead “MOL Fehervari” on 9 points.
We will remind, in last season Rebrov 15 years later brought “red star” in the competition. The Hungarian club was in the verge of leaving the group in the Europa League.