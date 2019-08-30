Rebrov led the “Ferencvaros” in a European autumn, for the first time in the last 15 years of Hungarian club (video)
Serhiy Rebrov
The second leg of play-off of Europa League between “ferencváros” and Lithuanian “Sūduva” had very difficult for the Hungarian club.
11 minutes Serhiy Rebrov’s men lost at home 0:1, given the result of the first match (0:0), clearly reduced the Ferencvaros the chances to reach the group stage of the tournament.
The first half the hosts won 2:1, however, the goal of the guests in the 64th minute, once again put the team of Ukrainian specialist in a difficult position from which she come out with flying colors.
Goals in the 66th and 90+6th minute (penalty) allowed the “Ferencvaros” not only to win the match 4:2, but for the first time in 15 years the club qualifying for the group stage of the European Cup.
The last time Fradi played in the group stage of the European Cup back in the 2004/05 season. While the Hungarian team took the last place in the group of the UEFA Cup, speaking with Feyenoord, Schalke, Basel and “Hearts”.