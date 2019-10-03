Rebrov with the “Ferencvaros” humiliated in the home match of the Europa League (video)
Thursday, October 3, 12 groups of the Europa League took place matches of the second round. In addition to the matches with participation of the Kiev “Dynamo” and “Alexandria”, was played 22 match. Has not done without sensations.
Group A
“Seville” (Spain) — APOEL (Cyprus) — 1:0
“Dudelange” (Luxembourg) — “Karabah” (Azerbaijan) — 1:4
Position of commands: 1. Sevilla are 6 points; 2. “Karabakh” — 3; 3. “Dudelange” — 3; 4. APOEL — 0.
Group B
“Lugano” (Switzerland) — Dynamo (Ukraine) — 0:0
Malmo (Sweden) — Copenhagen (Denmark) — 1:1
Position of commands: 1. “Copenhagen” — 4; 2. “Dinamo” — 4; 3. Malmo — 1; 4. Lugano — 1.
Group C
“Trabzonspor” (Turkey) — “Basel” (Switzerland) — 2:2
“Krasnodar” (Russia) — Getafe (Spain) — 1:2
Position of commands: 1. Getafe — 6; 2. Basel — 4; 3. “Trabzonspor” — 1; 4. “Krasnodar” — 0.
Group D
Rosenborg (Norway) — PSV “Eindhoven” (Netherlands) — 1:4
“Sporting” (Portugal) — LASK (Austria) — 2:1
Position of commands: 1. PSV — 6; 2. “Sporting” — 3; 3. FOREPLAY — 3; 4. Rosenborg — 0.
Group E
“Latium” (Italy) — Rennes (France) — 2:1
“Seltik” (Scotland) — Cluj (Romania) — 2:0
Position of commands: 1. Celtic — 4; 2. CFR Cluj — 3; 3. “Lazio” — 3; 4. “Rennes” — 1.
Group F
“Vitoria Guimaraes” (Portugal) — “Eintracht” (Germany) — 0:1
Arsenal (England) — “Standard” (Belgium) — 4:0
Position of commands: 1. Arsenal — 6; 2. “Standard” — 3; 3. “Eintracht” — 3; 4. “Vitoria Guimaraes” — 0.
Group G
Feyenoord (Netherlands) — Porto (Portugal) — 2:0
“Young Boys” (Switzerland) — Rangers (Scotland) — 2:1
Position of commands: 1. Feyenoord — 3; 2. “Young Boys” — 3; 3. Rangers — 3; 4. Porto — 3.
Group H
“Ferencvaros” (Hungary) — Ludogorets (Bulgaria) — 0:3
CSKA (Russia) — “Espanol” (Spain) — 0:2
Position of commands: 1. Ludogorets V — 6, 2. Espanyol — 4; 3. “Ferencvaros” — 1; 4. CSKA — 0.
Group I
“Saint-Etienne” (France) — “Wolfsburg” (Germany) — 1:1
Aleksandriya (Ukraine) — “Gent” (Belgium) — 1:1
Position of commands: 1. Wolfsburg — 4; 2. Gent 4; 3. “Saint-Etienne” — 1; 4. Alexandria — 1.
Group J
“Wolfsberg” (Austria) As Roma (Italy) — 1:1
“Basaksehir Istanbul” (Turkey) —”Borussia” (Monchengladbach, Germany) — 1:1
Position of commands: 1. Roma — 4; 2. “Wolfsberg” — 4; 3. Borussia Mönchengladbach — 1; 4. “Istanbul Basaksehir” — 1.
Group K
“Besiktas” (Turkey) — “Wolves” (England) — 0:1
“Braga” (Portugal) — “Slovan” (Slovakia) — 2:2
Position of commands: 1. “Slovan” — 4; 2. Braga — 4; 3. “The wolves” — 3; 4. Besiktas 0.
Group L
AZ (Netherlands) — “Manchester United” (England) — 0:0
“Astana” (Kazakhstan) — “The Guerrilla” (Serbia) — 1:2
Position of commands: 1. “Guerrillas” — 4, 2. Manchester United — 4; 3. AZ — 2; 4. “Astana” — 0.
